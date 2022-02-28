PM Modi to address webinar on efficient implementation of Budget 2022 proposals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address plenary session of a three-part webinar on Wednesday to facilitate ‘efficient implementation’ of announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022 for departments of science and technology.

“Webinar will bring together industry, academia, and 16 ministries and departments of the central government to discuss implementation steps.Prime Minister to address the Plenary Session,” an official of the PMO informed here on Monday.

Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) along with several scientific ministries and departments of the Government of India will organize a webinar titled “Technology-enabled development” on 2 March.

The webinar will start with Prime Minister Modi’s address. The second part of the webinar will have four thematic breakaway sessions led by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Participants from various ministries and departments of the government , academia, and industry will take part in it.

The sessions will focus on five main themes namely : S&T initiatives in prominent technology areas, Potential for job creation/boosting employability, Technological self-reliance, Plan for achieving the vision of Amrut Kaal – India @2047 and Suggested course of action, while reducing the compliance burden.

The third part of the webinar will see the secretaries and ministers of various departments discussing action points from the breakaway sessions and charting the way ahead towards implementation, according to the PMO official note.