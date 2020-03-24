Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today regarding the “vital aspects” relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus menace.

This is the second time since Thursday that PM Modi is addressing the people of the country on the Coronavirus pandemic.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The announcement comes as the number of confirmed cases in India soared to 492 including nine deaths even as the Government has declared a total lockdown of 32 states and Union Territories to curb the spread of the disease.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late evening address, had announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

PM Modi had also talked about the steps taken by the Government to combat Covid-19.

The second address also comes in the wake of people not taking the lockdowns seriously. On Monday, PM Modi had tweeted that many people were not taking the lockdowns seriously and urged the state governments to ensure that rules are followed.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed.”

Following PM Modi’s call, the Centre issued an order asking state governments to “strictly enforce lockdown” in Coronavirus-affected areas as it was announced on Sunday.

The Government has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister yesterday interacted with the industry and the media to discuss the fallout of Coronavirus or COVID-19, which has taken over 14,000 lives worldwide and infected over 3 lakh.

Representatives from industry chambers such ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country took part in the video conferencing, said an official statement. Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also participated in the interaction.

The discussion involved specific issues being faced by sectors like banking, finance, hospitality, tourism, infrastructure and requested for help to overcome these challenges through financial and fiscal assistance. Industry representatives also appreciated the importance of instituting a lockdown, irrespective of economic losses, to prevent the spread of the virus, said the statement.

Speaking to the representatives, Prime Minister said that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.

He said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and we need to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread.