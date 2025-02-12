PM meets US VP Vance in Paris ahead of talks with Trump

Just two days before he holds talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night had a ”wonderful meeting” with Vice President J D Vance in Paris on the margins of the AI Action Summit during which they discussed topics of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with US Second Lady Usha, whose ancestral roots lie in Andhra Pradesh, had coffee together. The PM also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President’s son, Vivek, a happy birthday.

“Today, Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable US nuclear technology. Prime Minister Modi graciously shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President’s son, Vivek, a happy birthday,” a White House statement read.

PM Modi also wrote about the meeting on social media post X. “Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!” he said.

In response, the American leader expressed his gratitude to the Indian leader, saying, “Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I’m grateful to him for the wonderful conversation.”

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of President Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for a second term.