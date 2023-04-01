PM meets military’s top brass at combined commanders’ conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here in which issues like the military stand-off with China at eastern Ladakh and the situation at the LoC with Pakistan are understood to have figured prominently.

The PM interacted with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air force during the conference.

Informed sources said in-depth deliberations were held on future strategic defence planning and indigenous weapons manufacturing as part of the ”aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) campaign of the government.

The focus of the conference was on advancing the theatre command format for national security and increasing future coordination among the three services.

The strategy of the three forces in the event of a war, defence ecosystem and other important matters were also discussed.

This was the first time that the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference took place in Bhopal. The theme of the conference was ”Ready, Resurgent, Relevant”.

The conference was held close on the heels of the Ministry of Defence signing major indigenous contracts worth over Rs 32,000 crores for six next-generation missile vessels, 11 off-shore patrol vessels and two BrahMos missile coastal batteries for the Navy as well as two more Akash missile regiments and 12 weapon-locating radars for the Army.

The PM has applauded the fact that India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15, 920 crores in 2022-2023.

Responding to an announcement on India’s defence exports by the defence minister, the PM tweeted: “Excellent! A clear manifestation of India’s talent and enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India.’ It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our Government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub.”