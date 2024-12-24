PM meets eminent economists, sectoral experts for suggestions on Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting eminent economists and sectoral experts to elicit their views and suggestions.

The PM interacted with a group of eminent economists and thought leaders in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26 at NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The meeting was held on the theme “Maintaining India’s growth momentum at a time of global uncertainty.”

Advertisement

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the government’s plans to continue with big-ticket investments in infrastructure projects to spur growth and create more jobs in a slowing economy.

The Centre has launched various welfare schemes for the poor including free foodgrains and providing housing for the poor sections in both rural and urban areas.

At the meeting, participants shared their views on several significant issues including navigating challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strategies to enhance employment particularly among youth and create sustainable job opportunities across sectors.

The experts also shared strategies to align education and training programs with the evolving needs of the job market, enhancing agricultural productivity and creating sustainable rural employment opportunities.

Discussion was made around attracting private investment and mobilizing public funds for infrastructure projects to boost economic growth and create jobs and promoting financial inclusion and boosting exports and attracting foreign investment.

In his remarks, Prime Minister thanked the speakers for their insightful views. He emphasised that Viksit Bharat can be achieved through a fundamental change in mindset which is focused towards making India developed by 2047.

At the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran and eminent economists, including Surjit Bhalla, DK Joshi were present.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025.