Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs over the standoff going on at the Line of Actual Control at eastern Ladakh.

A separate meeting was held earlier between the foreign secretary and the Prime Minister.

Earleir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held an elaborate security review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Service Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air force.

In the meeting which lasted for about an hour, it was also decided that road constructions must continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.

Top military sources quoted by PTI have said that India has further increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley – the two contentious areas where Chinese army is learnt to have been deploying around 2,000 to 2,500 troops, besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure.

A major concern for the Indian military has been the presence of Chinese troops around several key points including Indian Post KM120 along the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The Chinese side has particularly strengthened its presence in the Galwan Valley, erecting around 100 tents in the last two weeks and bringing in heavy equipment for construction of bunkers.

The Indian troops are reportedly resorting to “aggressive patrolling” in several sensitive areas including Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi.

Meanwhile, no breakthrough has taken place till Monday even as the India Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve face-off in Eastern Ladakh at LAC.