Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP’s national secretaries at his official residence on Sunday where he is said to have discussed several topics ranging from poll preparations, infants in Anganwadis to international matters.

It is learned that PM Modi interacted with the national office bearers (secretaries) and shared his thoughts and heard their views. Sources said that organisational activities and preparations in poll-bound states were discussed including other ongoing activities.

It was pointed out by a party insider that in last month’s meeting with general secretaries, the Prime Minister stressed that the BJP is not just focused on winning elections, but dedicated to empowering crores of Indians.

Sources said the BJP chief J.P. Nadda and general secretary of the organisation, B.L. Santhosh, were present at the meeting along with almost all national secretaries except Bishweswar Tudu, who was recently inducted into the PM’s cabinet.

Before the meeting, Nadda met the national secretaries at the party headquarters and discussed organisational issues with them. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

Last month, Modi met BJP’s national general secretaries and heads of different morchas (wings). Coincidentally, Nadda too held a meeting with them before meeting the PM. Both the meetings lasted for over four hours, sources confirmed.

