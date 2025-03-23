PM leads in paying homage to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

Paying homage to socialist icon Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that the renowned freedom fighter and socialist icon dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and nation building.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Remembering Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter and an icon of social justice, he dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and building a strong India.”

The prime minister, along with his post, shared a short video in which he recalled the contribution of Lohia to the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to pay homage to the freedom fighter.

“Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji was one of those great personalities in the political and social history of India, who remained dedicated to his principles and values of patriotism throughout his life,” he said.

The minister said his thoughts based on women’s education, social equality and political purity are inspiring for everyone. “I pay homage to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary,” he added.

Paying rich tributes to Lohia, Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote on X, “I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary.”

Recalling his contributions, Nadda said, “Revered Lohia ji set high standards of purity and transparency in Indian politics. He paved the way for nation building through his nationalist thinking and work of social empowerment.”

Nadda said the work done by him towards the upliftment of exploited and deprived class and social justice will always inspire all of us.