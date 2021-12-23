PM lays foundation stone of multiple development projects in Varanasi

As part of efforts to strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple projects including developmental projects worth over Rs 1500 crore in Varanasi besides distributing rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ to over 20 lakh residents of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister paid his tribute to former prime minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, being celebrated as ‘Kisan Diwas’.

“People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of 8 crore families of the country is run by such livestock. Today, UP is not only the largest milk producing state in the country it is also significantly ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector. Dairy sector, animal husbandry and the new push for white revolution has a big role in transforming the lives of farmers,” the Prime Minister said.

The proposed ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ will come up at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crore and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day.

The Prime Minister also digitally transferred about Rs 35 crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. He also laid the foundation stone for the Biogas based Electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant, Ramnagar, Varanasi. He launched a Portal and Logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

In another effort to resolve the land ownership issues at grassroots level, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’, under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 lakh residents of the State.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs 1500 crore in Varanasi, Modi said it would further strengthen the ongoing 360 degree transformation of Varanasi.

Underlining the importance of livestock, Modi said, “talking about cows can be a crime for some people, cows are revered as mothers by us. People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of 8 crore families of the country is run by such livestock.”

“Strengthening India’s dairy sector is one of the top priorities of our government. In this series, the foundation stone of Banas Kashi Sankul has been laid here today,” the Prime Minister said. He mentioned about the nationwide immunization programme for foot and mouth disease among cattle population.

“The milk production in the country has increased by about 45 per cent as compared to 6-7 years ago. Today India produces about 22 percent of the world’s milk. I am happy that today UP is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, it is also significantly ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Expressing his firm belief in the role of the dairy sector, animal husbandry and the new push in white revolution for transforming the lives of farmers, Modi said animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for the small farmers of the country, whose number is more than 100 million.

“India’s dairy products have a huge market abroad, in which there is a lot of potential to grow. Animal husbandry is a great way for the economic uplift of women, to further their entrepreneurship. The livestock is also a big basis for biogas, organic farming and natural farming. The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued a unified system for the country. An integrated logo featuring Kamdhenu cows has also been launched for certification. If this proof, this logo is visible, then the identification of purity will be easy and the credibility of India’s milk products will also increase,” Modi asserted.

Further stressing on natural farming, the Prime Minister said with the passage of time, the scope of natural farming was reduced and chemical farming became dominant. “For the rejuvenation of mother earth, to protect our soil, to secure the future of the coming generations, we must once again turn to natural farming. This is the need of the hour today”, he said. He also appealed to the farmers to adopt natural farming and organic crops. “This will go a long way in making our agriculture AtmaNirbhar,” he added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh. He said this will open new vistas of development and dignity for rural poor and will make them part of the development growth story.

“Varanasi is fast turning into a model of development. New projects are bringing unprecedented ease and convenience for the people of Varanasi. Projects inaugurated and started today will further strengthen the health, education and infrastructure related image,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated projects in the education sector. The projects include Union Education Ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education. It is build at a cost of around Rs 107 crore. He also inaugurated a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore. He also inaugurated residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi.

A Doctors hostel, a Nurses hostel and shelter home built at a cost of Rs 130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, were inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He also inaugurated a 50 bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi and laid the foundation stone of Rs 49 crore Government Homoeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

Modi later laid the foundation stone of two (4 to 6 lane) road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. “This will improve connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city’s traffic congestion,” a PMO note said.

In a bid to give fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. He inaugurated Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi and a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey were among the prominent personalities present on the occasion.