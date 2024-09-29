PM lauds Jhansi women’s contribution to water conservation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again highlighted Uttar Pradesh with a specific mention of the remarkable water conservation efforts in the Jhansi district.

He praised the women of Jhansi for breathing new life into the Ghurari River by preventing wastage of water and showcasing their commitment to addressing the country’s water crisis.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for recognising the efforts of the women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jhansi, particularly in the water-scarce Bundelkhand region.

Modi acknowledged the extraordinary accomplishment of these SHG women, who, as ‘Jal Sahelis’, led a campaign to revive the dying Ghurari River. He marvelled at their initiative to construct a dam using sand-filled sacks to stop rainwater from being wasted and replenish the river. The initiative successfully alleviated the region’s water crisis bringing joy to the community.

He emphasised that where ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) enhances ‘Jal Shakti’ (water power), ‘Jal Shakti’ in turn strengthens ‘Nari Shakti’.

The noteworthy efforts of these Jal Sahelis took place in Simrawari village, Babina development block, Jhansi. They worked tirelessly in over six days of voluntary labour to construct the dam that revived the Ghurari River. Their initiative not only revived the river but also sent a powerful message to society. The water retained in the river now provides essential resources for local people, serving their bathing needs and providing drinking water for animals.

The Yogi government has undertaken water conservation efforts across Bundelkhand with unprecedented determination, overcoming numerous challenges. As a result, most households in Vindhya and Bundelkhand have now water connections. Under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana, the government ensured tapped water supply for 95% of the households. Additionally, initiatives such as the reconstruction of village ponds, rainwater harvesting systems, and cleaning reservoirs have been implemented.

The Yogi government is also actively promoting women-led SHGs across the state.

In recognition to their contribution to water conservation, the ‘Jal Sahelis’ has been honoured by the state and Central governments. These women continue to support government efforts in water conservation across Bundelkhand and play a vital role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the women who have become a source of inspiration for water conservation.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of the efforts made by the self-help group women of Jhansi, who became ‘Jal Sahelis’ to revive the dying Ghurari River, in his Mann Ki Baat program is a moment of pride for all of Uttar Pradesh. This recognition will undoubtedly infuse new energy into ongoing water conservation efforts. These ‘Jal Sahelis’, who have become a remarkable symbol of women’s empowerment by constructing hundreds of water bodies, have set an exemplary standard for water conservation despite facing many obstacles. Heartfelt congratulations to these women who have become an inspiration for water conservation, and sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for his acknowledgment!”