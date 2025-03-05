PM lauds Japan’s commitment to ‘Make in India, Make for the World

A delegation from the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC), comprising 17 members led by its Chairman, Tatsuo Yasunaga, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for Japanese businesses’ expansion plans in India and their steadfast commitment to ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Advertisement

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi also highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation in skill development, which remains a key pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties.

Advertisement

The delegation from JIBCC included senior leaders from leading Japanese corporate houses across key sectors such as manufacturing, banking, airlines, pharma sector, plant engineering and logistics.

Yasunaga briefed the prime minister on the upcoming 48th joint meeting of the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee with its Indian counterpart, the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee, scheduled to be held on Thursday in New Delhi.

The discussions covered key areas, including high-quality, low-cost manufacturing in India, expanding manufacturing for global markets with a special focus on Africa, and enhancing human resource development and exchanges.