PM lauds first dose vaccination of over 50 per cent children in 15-18 age group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the first dose of vaccination of over 50 per cent of youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years old.

Responding to a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister commented, “Young and youthful India showing the way!”

“This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Health Minister Mandaviya earlier tweeted patting the children in 15-18 years category for coming forward to get them vaccinated.

“Big day for India’s fight against COVID-19! Over 50 per cent of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends!” Mandaviya tweeted.