PM lauds Andhra CM’s reform blueprint at NITI Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the reforms introduced by the state government and for presenting a comprehensive “growth blueprint” for Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

“All states should examine and study the reforms undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. The blueprint for growth presented by CM Naidu could offer valuable insights for other states as well,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This year’s theme was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047’, with a focus on empowering states to collectively contribute toward making India a developed nation by 2047.

The Governing Council Meeting brought together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials from across the country to discuss national policy and cooperative federalism.

In a statement, an Andhra Pradesh government official noted that during his address, CM Naidu paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, and lauded the Armed Forces’ success in Operation Sindoor.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi’s decisive leadership during the crisis, highlighting India’s resilience and self-reliance in challenging times.

Acknowledging India’s economic rise from the world’s 10th largest to 4th largest economy, CM Naidu credited transformative national initiatives such as Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and the Jal Jeevan Mission for reshaping the country’s development trajectory.

He remarked that having the right leadership at the right time has been pivotal in steering the nation toward its ambitious goals.

The Council deliberated on strategies to build a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready India by its centenary in 2047. Key areas of discussion included accelerating entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development, transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into growth hubs, and reinforcing cooperative federalism for collective national progress.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s Swarna Andhra @2047 vision, CM Naidu shared the state’s goal to eliminate poverty by 2029 using the innovative P4 model — a collaborative approach that unites government, the private sector, and citizen participation to uplift vulnerable families and drive economic growth.

The Chief Minister also proposed forming three focused sub-groups of states, in partnership with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to accelerate the journey toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

These are GDP Growth Sub-Group to enhance investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, with support from central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects; Population Management Sub-Group to leverage India’s demographic dividend while preparing for future challenges such as ageing and declining fertility rates, and Technology-Driven Governance Sub-Group to enable real-time, citizen-centric administration using emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms.