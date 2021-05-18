Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference interacted with field officials from States and Districts regarding their experience in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the interaction, the officials thanked the Prime Minister for leading the fight against the second wave of Covid from the front. The officials shared their experiences and apprised the Prime Minister about the innovative steps that were undertaken to manage the recent surge of cases.

They also informed about the efforts being undertaken to augment the medical infrastructure and capacity building in rural areas. The Prime Minister asked the officials to compile the best practices and innovative steps so that these may be used in other districts of the country.

Addressing the officials after his interaction, the Prime Minister appreciated the dedication and perseverance shown by the nation’s healthcare workers, frontline workers and administrators during these difficult times, and urged them to continue working with similar vigour moving forward. The Prime Minister said that every district in the country is equally different and has its own unique challenges.

He said to the district officials, “You understand the challenges of your district much better. So when your district wins, the country wins. When your district beats Corona, the country defeats Corona.” He commended the officials who were working without taking any leave in spite of contracting COVID-19. He added that they are inspiration to many and he understands the sacrifices made by them.

The Prime Minister said that all the officials have a very important role in this war against Corona like a field commander of this war. He remarked that Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct & complete information to the people are the weapons against the virus. At this time, the number of corona infections are decreasing in some states as well as increasing in several other states.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Defence Minister, Health Minister, Chief ministers of Various states, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Health Secretary, Pharmaceutical Secretary, and other officers from PMO, Ministries and Departments of Central Government.