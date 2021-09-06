PM applauds healthcare workers of Himachal Pradesh

Appreciating the tireless efforts of health care workers of Himachal Pradesh during one of Prime Ministers interaction with them, PM Narendra Modi congratulated them for making Himachal the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population.

Applauding the works of health care sector of Himachal Modi said that Himachal is proof of how the country’s rural society is empowering the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh today via video conference. During the interaction, talking to Dr Rahul of Civil Hospital, Dodra Kwar Shimla, the Prime Minister praised the team for minimizing the vaccine wastage and discussed their experience about serving in a difficult area.

The Prime Minister praised the health schemes running in Himachal. Karmo Devi ji of Una has the distinction of vaccinating 22500 people. The Prime Minister praised her spirit as she kept on working despite a fracture in her leg. The Prime Minister said that the world’s biggest vaccination programme is continuing due to the efforts of people like Karmo Devi. With Nawang Upashak, Lahaul & Spiti the Prime Minister enquired how he used his position as a spiritual leader to convince people to take vaccines.

PM Modi also talked about the impact of the Atal Tunnel on life in the region. Upashak a resident informed about the shortening of the travel time and improved connectivity. The Prime Minister thanked the Buddhist leaders for helping in making Lahul Spiti the fastest adopter of the vaccination drive.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion in the fight against the largest epidemic in 100 years. He added that Himachal has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. This success has underlined the importance of Aatmvishwas and Aatmnirbharta, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that tourism is also getting the direct benefit of strengthened connectivity, farmers and gardeners who produce fruits and vegetables are also getting it. By using internet connectivity in villages, young talents of Himachal can take their culture and new possibilities of tourism to the country and abroad.

Referring to recently notified Drones rules, the Prime Minister said these rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture. This will open doors for new possibilities, said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister referred to another of his Independence Day announcements. He said the central government is now going to create a special online platform for women self-help groups. He added that through this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world. They will be able to deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country.

On the eve of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years. He said that slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals.