PM to interact with students, parents and teachers on 1 April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, their parents and teachers in a programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ scheduled on 1 April at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

He will talk about stress-free exams.

The PM tweeted; “Let’s talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April.”

This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of the programme were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format.