Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / PM to interact with students, parents and teachers on 1 April

PM to interact with students, parents and teachers on 1 April

The PM tweeted; “Let’s talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April.”

SNS | New Delhi | March 26, 2022 4:28 pm

Narendra Modi

File Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, their parents and teachers in a programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ scheduled on 1 April at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

He will talk about stress-free exams.

The PM tweeted; “Let’s talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April.”

This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of the programme were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM welcomes WHO-Ayush Ministry agreement on global centre for traditional medicine
Prime Minister condemns Birbhum violence, assures all help to nab the culprits
India achieves $400 billion exports target; PM hails feat