PM to interact with beneficiaries of Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa initiative, a move that seeks to ensure government schemes are available to all eligible people, on Saturday.

Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa initiative through video conferencing at 11 am in the morning, according to a Prime Minister Office note.

The Swayampurna Goa initiative was launched on 10 October 2020, inspired by the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Under the programme, a state government officer is appointed as ‘Swayampurna Mitra’. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Chief Minister of Goa Promod Sawant and other officials would be attending the function on the occasion.