PM inaugurates projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in poll-bound Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in poll-bound Maharashtra via video conferencing.

In his virtual address, the prime minister recalled the cancellation of his event in Pune due to bad weather two days ago and credited technology for today’s virtual event saying that this land of inspiration of great personalities is witnessing a new chapter of Maharashtra’s development.

Modi mentioned the inauguration of the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate and laying the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1.

He also touched upon laying the foundation stone for the Memorial of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s First Girls’ School at Bhidewada and expressed satisfaction with the fast progress towards increasing ease of living in Pune.

“Devotees of Bhagwan Vitthal have also received a special present today,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the inauguration of Solapur Airport to establish direct air connectivity to the city.

He informed that the terminal capacity has increased and new services and facilities have been created for the passengers after the completion of the upgrade work of the existing airport, thereby increasing convenience for the devotees of Lord Vitthal.

Modi further added that the airport would also give a boost to businesses, industries, and tourism and congratulated the people of Maharashtra for today’s development projects.

“Today, Maharashtra needs big goals with new resolutions,” PM Modi remarked, emphasising the need to make cities like Pune centres of progress and urban development.

Dwelling on Pune’s progress and the pressure of the growing population, the prime minister said steps need to be taken now to augment development and capacity. To achieve this goal, he said the incumbent state government is working with the approach of modernising Pune’s public transport and giving a boost to connectivity as the city expands.

The prime minister recalled that the discussions about the Pune Metro began in 2008 but its foundation stone was laid in 2016 when quick decisions were taken by his government. As a result, the prime minister said, today the Pune Metro is gaining speed and expanding.

Referring to today’s projects, Modi said on the one hand Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate has been inaugurated while on the other hand foundation stone for the Swargate to Katraj line has also been laid. He recalled inaugurating the metro service from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi in March this year.

The prime minister lauded the work done for the expansion of the metro from 2016 till now because of faster decision-making and removing obstacles. He pointed out that the present government has prepared a modern network of metro in Pune while the previous government could barely construct a single Metro pillar in 8 years.

Modi underscored the importance of development-driven governance in ensuring Maharashtra’s progress, emphasising that any disruption in this continuity leads to significant losses for the state. He highlighted various stalled projects, from Metro initiatives to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and critical irrigation projects for farmers, which were delayed before the advent of the double-engine government.

The Prime Minister spoke about the Bidkin Industrial Area, a vital component of the Auric City conceptualized during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project, located on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor had faced obstacles but was revived under the leadership of the double-engine government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Modi announced the dedication of the Bidkin Industrial Node to the nation, highlighting its potential to bring significant investments and employment opportunities to the region. “With the development of the Bidkin Industrial Area across 8,000 acres, thousands of crores of investment will flow into Maharashtra, creating jobs for thousands of youth,” said the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the mantra of creating jobs through investment is becoming a major strength of the youth in Maharashtra today.

Modi reiterated that modernisation should be based on the country’s core values and emphasised that India will modernise and develop while carrying forward its rich heritage.

He said both future-ready infrastructure and the benefits of development reaching every section are equally important for Maharashtra and underlined that it can become a reality when every section of society participates in the development of the country.

The Prime Minister emphasised the pivotal role of women’s leadership in societal transformation. He paid tribute to Maharashtra’s legacy of women’s empowerment, particularly the efforts of Savitribai Phule, who initiated the movement for women’s education by opening the first girls’ school.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Savitribai Phule Memorial, which will include a skill development center, a library, and other essential facilities. He expressed confidence that the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the social reform movement and inspire future generations.

PM Modi touched upon strict laws for the safety of women and Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam which ensures women’s leadership in India’s democratic process.