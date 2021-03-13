Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurated the curtain-raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ([email protected]). He also launched various other cultural and digital initiatives for the [email protected] celebrations.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

Addressing the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram, the Prime Minister noted the launch of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 which will continue till 15 August 2023. He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and great personalities who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister reiterated five pillars i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

The Prime Minister asserted that Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of the energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of the freedom struggle; the elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta.

Talking about the symbol of salt, the Prime Minister said that salt was never valued on the basis of mere cost. For Indians, salt represents honesty, trust, loyalty, labour, equality and self-reliance.

He said at that time, salt was a symbol of India’s self-reliance. Along with the values ​​of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance. People of India had to depend on salt coming from England. He said Gandhiji understood this chronic pain of the country, understood the pulse of the people and turned that into a movement.