PM in Gujarat; inaugurates projects worth Rs 280 crore

On the first day of his two-day visit of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

The projects aim to enhance tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

Among the projects being launched by the Prime Minister in Gujarat are some new projects, including the Bonsai Garden, Sewage Treatment Plant, Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Center, Sub-District Hospital, Traffic Circles, and Smart Bus Stop, which will drive development in Ekta Nagar.

In recent years, the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the tallest statue in the world, has become a global tourist attraction.

Mr Modi addressed the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0.

The theme for this year’s programme is “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.” The 99th Common Foundation Course – Aarambh 6.0 – includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity.

He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions of the event include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children and ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by Indian Air Force