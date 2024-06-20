PM holds talks with US Congressional delegation after its meeting with Dalai Lama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with a bipartisan United States Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul, a day after its meeting with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was part of the delegation, later wrote on X: “Today, it was my honor to join a bipartisan Congressional delegation to meet with His Holiness, the 14th @DalaiLama, in Dharamsala, India. In our meeting, we strongly reaffirmed Congressional support for the people of Tibet.”

US Representatives – Gregory Meeks, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Ami Bera, and Jim McGovern – are the other members of the delegation that is currently visiting India.

The bipartisan delegation also met External Affairs Minister Jaishankar along with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday night.

Jaishankar appreciated their “strong and continued” support for the strategic partnership between India and the US.

In a post on X, the EAM stated, “Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by @RepMcCaul. Thank @SpeakerPelosi, @RepGregoryMeeks, @RepMMM, @NMalliotakis, @RepBera and @RepMcGovern for joining. Appreciate their strong and continued support for the strategic partnership.”

The US Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday. Its scheduled meeting with the Dalai Lama was strongly opposed by China.

Last week, the US Congress passed a Bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.