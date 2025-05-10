PM holds high-level meet to review Indo Pak situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence here to review the latest situation arising from the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, armed forces chiefs and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X: “A high-level meeting was chaired by PM @narendramodi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Those who attended the meeting included Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, armed forces chiefs and senior officials.”

The CDS and the service chiefs are understood to have given the PM a detailed briefing on the situation on the battle front. He was also briefed on how the Pakistan forces were hitting civilian targets.

The PM has been closely monitoring the situation ever since hostilities erupted between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7.