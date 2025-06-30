PM hails Madhya Pradesh’s Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan as a people’s movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is heartening to witness the transformation of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan into a mass movement, thanks to the water conservation and preservation efforts led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, his team, and the people of the state.

In a message sent on Monday, marking the conclusion of the Abhiyan — powered by the dedication, hard work, and faith of millions in Madhya Pradesh — the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the people of the state, especially the Jaldoots, women from self-help groups, and farmers.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh for their contributions to the 90-day-long campaign, describing the community-driven efforts to conserve water as historic.

In his congratulatory message, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and the people of the state on the successful completion of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which began on Gudi Padwa (March 30) under Dr Yadav’s guidance and concluded with a grand ceremony at the Mandi Ground in Khandwa on Monday evening. A Watershed Conference was also organized as part of the event.

At the concluding ceremony, CM Dr Yadav inaugurated and performed bhoomi-poojan for development works worth ₹1,568 crore. He also inaugurated 57,207 projects in panchayats under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, costing ₹578 crore, along with 888 water conservation structures across the state under the Watershed Development Component.

Additionally, he inaugurated four irrigation projects, including the Jawar Micro Irrigation Project in Khandwa, and 74 renovated water structures.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan has emerged as an inspiring public movement dedicated to keeping rivers clean, flowing, and perennial. He noted that the Watershed Conference has become a valuable platform for stakeholders to share experiences and strengthen water management strategies.

The PM also praised the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam initiative, which aims to develop orchards over more than 30,000 acres. He called it a commendable convergence of environmental preservation, maternal reverence, and economic empowerment. The initiative will contribute to increased greenery and enhanced groundwater levels along rivers.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav announced that the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan will continue in a new form. A new campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, has been launched across the state.

From June 30 to August 15, plantations will be carried out on government land, followed by plantations on private land from August 15 to September 15.

To further promote greenery and horticulture, the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam scheme has been launched. Under this scheme, 30,000 women will each receive ₹3 lakh to develop orchards on one acre of land.

The grant, provided in three annual installments, will cover plantation, fencing, irrigation, and related activities. Over three years, 30,000 acres will be transformed under this scheme at a total cost of ₹900 crore.