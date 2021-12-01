Follow Us:
PM hails BSF’s contribution in securing the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the significant contribution being made by the Border Security Force (BSF) towards securing India.

SNS | New Delhi | December 1, 2021 11:50 am

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, BSF's Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a tweet, he also praised the force on the occasion of the BSF’s Raising Day for being at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities.

Modi was greeting the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of the BSF’s Raising Day.

