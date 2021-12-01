PM hails BSF’s contribution in securing the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the significant contribution being made by the Border Security Force (BSF) towards securing India.

In a tweet, he also praised the force on the occasion of the BSF’s Raising Day for being at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities.

On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021

Modi was greeting the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of the BSF’s Raising Day.