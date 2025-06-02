PM greets Telangana on statehood day, saying state made “innumerable contributions to national progress”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Telangana a happy statehood day, saying the state has made “innumerable contributions to national progress” and that the NDA government has taken action to improve its citizens’ “ease of living”.

“Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said in a post on platform X.

Telangana celebrates its Formation Day each year on June 2. It became the 29th state in 2014 following a long-fought people’s struggle for self-determination seeking separation from the preexisting state of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was the largest of the three regions of Andhra Pradesh state, covering 41.47 percent of its total area.

