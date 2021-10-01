Follow Us:
PM greets President Kovind on his 76th birthday

Ram Nath Kovind, who turned 76 years old on Friday, was greeted by PM Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

SNS | New Delhi | October 1, 2021 7:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind, on his Birthday, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his birthday.

Later Modi took to Twitter to extend his greetings to President Kovind and referred to his ‘humble personality’ and contribution towards empowerment of marginalized sections of the society.

“Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July, 2017. He was born on 1 October, 1945 at Paraunkh in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

