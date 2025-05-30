PM greets Goa on its foundation day, calls its unique culture India’s pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Goa on its foundation day on Friday saying, “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Goa on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Goa’s unique culture is India’s pride.”

“Goan people have made a strong mark in diverse sectors. This state has always been drawing people from all over the world. Over the last decade, a lot of work has been done that is furthering Goa’s progress. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come,” the prime minister said in his greetings posted on platform X.

On its foundation day on Friday, President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other top leaders also conveyed their greetings to Goa, which had become the 25th state of India on 30 May 1987.

The Goan freedom movement was a prolonged struggle against Portuguese colonial rule, culminating in the liberation of Goa, Daman, and Diu on December 19, 1961, by the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay.

The movement involved both non-violent protests and armed revolts, with figures like Ram Manohar Lohia, Madhu Limaye and Mohan Ranade among others playing key roles.

In 1947, due to the efforts of Sardar Patel, the princely states were unified but Goa did not come under India. This was because the Portuguese had colonial rule there since 1510. Even after independence, when Portugal did not give up its control over Goa and Daman and Diu despite India’s request, India conducted a military operation there on 18-19 December 1961 under Operation Vijay. Within 36 hours, Goa became a part of India. For this reason, 19 December is celebrated every year as Goa Liberation Day. On 30 May 1987, Goa was given the status of a separate state while Daman and Diu remained a union territory.