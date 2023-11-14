PM extends greetings on Gujarati New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended New Year greetings on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Addressing all celebrating the New Year across the world, Prime Minister Modi said: “This year has been a special year as you all made the Vocal for Local campaign a resounding success.”

He said: “By buying local products, the New Year has spread its new light. Let us all commit ourselves to vocalize for local with the same enthusiasm in the coming years to build a developed India.”

