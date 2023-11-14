PM extends greetings on Gujarati New Year

PM to attend Janjatiya Diwas, release PM-Kisan money in Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations and release the 15th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme at Birsa College, Khunti, Jharkhand on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended New Year greetings on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.
Addressing all celebrating the New Year across the world, Prime Minister Modi said: “This year has been a special year as you all made the Vocal for Local campaign a resounding success.”
He said: “By buying local products, the New Year has spread its new light. Let us all commit ourselves to vocalize for local with the same enthusiasm in the coming years to build a developed India.”
PM Modi posted on X: "Happy New Year to all my family members who are celebrating New Year all over the world. This year has become a special year because you all made the Vocal for Local campaign a resounding success. By buying local products, the New Year has spread a new glow. Let us all commit ourselves to vocal for local with the same enthusiasm in the years to come for the creation of Developed India."
