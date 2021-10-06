PM expresses grief over death of Ghanshyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing away of two popular television actors Ghanashyam Nayak or ‘Nattu Kaka’ of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame and Arvind Trivedi whose portrayal of Ravana in the epic Ramayana serial made him a household name.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said the country had lost two talented actors over the last few days. He said Ghanashyam Nayak would be remembered for his multifaceted roles.

“In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site further.