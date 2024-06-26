PM expresses confidence in 18th Lok Sabha fulfilling people’s aspirations

Underlining that the functioning of Parliament and its conduct and accountability deepen the foundation of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the 18th Lok Sabha will successfully serve the people and realise their dreams and aspirations.

The Parliament House is not just walls but is the centre of aspirations of 140 crore people of the country, he observed while speaking in the Lok Sabha after the election of Mr Om Birla as the Speaker of the House.

Mr Modi welcomed Mr Birla taking over as Speaker for a second consecutive term and conveyed to him the best wishes of the House. The PM expressed the hope that Mr Birla’s experience of five years and the members’ experience with him will enable the re-elected Speaker to guide the House in these important times. He noted the polite and humble personality of the Speaker and his winning smile that helped him in conducting the House.

Advertisement

Recalling Mr Birla’s leadership of the last Lok Sabha, the PM called his term a golden period in the country’s Parliamentary history.

Remembering the transformative decisions taken during the 17th Lok Sabha, he praised the Speaker’s leadership. He mentioned Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation, Bhartiya Nyay Samhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, Samajik Suraksha Samhita, Personal Data Protection Bill, Muslim Mahila Vivah Adhikar Sanrakshan Vidheyak, Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill, Consumer Protection Bill, Direct Tax – Vivad se Vishwas Vidheyak; all landmark Acts that were passed under the Speakership of Mr Birla.

The PM said the long journey of democracy witnesses various stopovers that provide the opportunity to create new records. He expressed confidence that the people of India would continue to cherish the 17th Lok Sabha in the future for its achievements as he lauded the work accomplished during its term towards making India a modern nation.

He assured the House that the new Parliament building would pave the way for Amrit Kaal’s future under Mr Birla’s guidance.

The PM also praised the Speaker for a very successful P-20 Conference of Presiding Officers of legislative bodies of G-20 nations which was attended by a record number of countries.

He spoke about the record productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha which stood at 97 per cent and also mentioned the personal touch and concern of the Speaker for the Members of the House during the Covid pandemic. He praised Mr Birla for not letting the pandemic stall the functioning of the House when productivity reached 170 per cent.