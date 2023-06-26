PM discusses Manipur, other issues with key ministers

Within hours of arriving in New Delhi after a successful tour of the United States and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a Cabinet meeting.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri and senior officials from different key ministers were present at the meeting.

Home Minister Shah earlier briefed the PM on the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes. On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh briefed Shah about the “evolving situation” in the state and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to “a great extent.”

Shah had held an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation in Manipur. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among those who attended the meeting.

The PM arrived in India early on Monday after completing his maiden state visits to the US and Egypt lasting six days.

He was received at the Palam airport by BJP President Nadda, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and party MPs, including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir, among others.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival in the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, “My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection.”