PM did not speak anything new: Priyanka

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Lok Sabha, saying he did not speak anything new.

Reacting to his reply in a debate in the Lok Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, she said, “I thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji would speak something new and constructive. He did not speak anything new. He spoke about 11 hollow promises. He completely bored.” Referring to the issue related to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, Vadra said if the PM has zero tolerance against corruption, then he should hold a debate on the Adani issue in the Parliament.

It may be mentioned that Adani was indicted by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged bribery. The Adani Group denied the allegations made by the US DoJ and the US SEC and said all possible legal recourse will be sought.

Notably, Vadra in her maiden speech in the Lower House while taking part in the debate on Friday referring to the Adani issue said,“The country is seeing how the people of the country are being neglected to save one person. All the businesses, all the resources, all the wealth, all the opportunities are being handed over to one person. The country’s ports, airports, roads, railways, and government companies are being given to only one person.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal in a post on X wrote, “On a debate about India’s Constitution, the PM once again decided to bring out his tired old speech about the Congress.”

He asserted that while the people were expecting an answer from the PM on the “injustice and inequality” facing Indian society, he chose to bring up stale narratives against the Congress, which have lost all resonance among the public.

Venugopal said the truth is, he has no answer to the allegations regarding the Adani mega scandal, nor does he have a response to the growing instances of caste and religious “divisions” created by his own regime. “An insincere PM whose political gurus rejected the Constitution since day one will never be accepted by the people as being loyal to the Constitution. No matter how many speeches he gives, his hypocrisy will be exposed,” he remarked.