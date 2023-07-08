PM dedicates projects worth Rs 24,300 crore to nation at Bikaner

While laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore at a special event at Norangdesar toll plaza in Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Green Field Expressway would strengthen the economic activities in Western India.

After reaching Naal Airport around at 5 pm, the prime minister launched all major projects with the push of a remote button in the presence of his Union cabinet colleagues, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Meghwal, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and two Rajasthan Ministers Dr B D Kalla, and Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

The prime minister further said that the biggest beneficiaries of this infrastructure push are small businessmen and small-scale industries. He mentioned Bikaner’s Achaar, papad, namkeen saying that with better connectivity, these small businesses will be able to take their products to every corner of the world.

Continuing with the efforts for Rajasthan’s development, he mentioned the Vibrant Village scheme for the long-neglected border villages. “We declared the frontier villages the ‘first villages’ of the country. Leading to development in these regions and a renewed interest among the people of the country about visiting these areas,” Modi said.

The prime minister said Rajasthan has always been full of capabilities and potential. It is because of this potential for growth record investment was being made in the state. Connectivity is being made hi-tech as there are endless possibilities for industrial development. Fast-speed expressways and railways will give a push to tourism opportunities which will benefit the youth of the state, he said.

Referring to the Green Field Expressway inaugurated today, Modi said it will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while important commercial seaports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also become accessible from Bikaner and Rajasthan.

“This Greenfield Expressway will strengthen the economic activities in entire western India,” he said as he highlighted the increased connectivity with oil field refineries which will strengthen the supply, thereby giving pace to economic developments in the country.

Talking about the doubling of the railway line, the prime minister highlighted the priority given to the growth of Railways in Rajasthan. He pointed out that between 2004 and 2014, Rajasthan received less than Rs 1000 crore per year on average for railways whereas after 2014, the state received Rs 10,000 crores every year on average.

The PM said that the state has always been full of capabilities and potential. It is because of this potential for growth, he said, record investment is being made in the state. Connectivity is being made hi-tech as there are endless possibilities for industrial development. Fast-speed expressways and railways will give a push to tourism opportunities which will benefit the youth of the state, he said.

The projects included the dedication of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore, Phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs 10,950 crore, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line to be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around Rs 1,340 crore, and a new 30-bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway Station at a cost of around Rs 450 crores and doubling of the 43 km long Churu-Ratangarh section railway line.