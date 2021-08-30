PM congratulates para discus and javelin throwers for winning 2 silver and bronze medals at Tokyo Paralympics 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver medals for the country in the javelin and discus throw events respectively at Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister also expressed his happiness over the performance of Sundar S Gurjar for winning a bronze medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

‘India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics,’ Modi said in his tweet.

The Prime Minister termed Dev Jhajharia’s silver winning javelin throw as a ‘superb performance.’ ‘Superb performance by @DevJhajharia. ! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours,’ the Prime Minister wrote.

About Yogesh Kathuniya’s discus throw which won him a silver medal, Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours.’

Devendra Jhajharia is a two-time gold-winning javelin thrower. He however had to be content with a silver medal this time around. With today’s performance in Tokyo India has surpassed all its previous showings in the Paralympics by winning more medals. Jhajharia, a 40-year-old, won gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Paralympics. He had lost his left hand after he accidentally touched an electric wire at the age of eight.

The 40-year-old Jhajharia, already India’s greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

Technically speaking, the F46 classification is meant for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of arms movement. Here the athletes compete with each other while standing.