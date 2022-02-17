PM condoles death of persons at a marriage function in Kushinagar, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the reported death of 13 persons at a marriage function at Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar as ‘heart rending’.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deepest sympathies to family members of those who died while they were performing a wedding ritual on a slab that covered the mouth of a well and which suddenly caved in and plunged into the well along with those performing some rituals on and around the slab.

Quoting Modi, a PMO note here stated, “Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in UP`s Kushinagar mishap. The Prime Minister has also said that the local administration is involved in providing all possible help.”

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister said, “The tragic incident at Kushinagar is heart-rending. I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the near and dear ones of those who died in the incident. I also pray for speedy recovery of those injured. The local administration has been pressed into service to provide all possible help.”

The tragic incident took place when some women and children had gathered on and around a slab that covered a well to perform ‘Haldi’ ritual. Suddenly the slab caved in. The incident took place in Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar.