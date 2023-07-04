PM condemns Pak for using terror as instrument of state policy

With his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif hearing him with rapt attention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on Islamabad, on Tuesday appealed to the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) countries not to hesitate in condemning those nations which use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and called for a joint fight by them against the menace.

”There is no place for double standards on this critical issue. We have to unite to tackle terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said addressing the SCO Summit hosted in virtual format by him. Leaders of all SCO countries, including Chinese President Xi Jingping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, attended the summit.

This was the first time Putin was seen at a public platform after the recent mutiny in Russia by the Wagner Group.

Noting that terrorism has become the prime danger for both regional as well as global peace, Modi said the SCO countries should also increase cooperation to deal with terror financing. ”We should take further steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. The joint statement being issued on the issue of radicalisation is the proof of our shared commitment,” he added.

These remarks are important as last month, China had blocked a proposal by India and the United States at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist. This move of China was strongly criticised by India, as even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the carnage have yet to be brought to justice.

The Indian leader spoke on the situation in Afghanistan, saying the Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood. Humanitarian assistance and setting of an elected government in Kabul were major priorities of the SCO, he noted.

“The situation in Afghanistan has directly affected the security of the region. India’s concerns and aspirations for Afghanistan are at par with other SCO countries. We will have to collectively work for the welfare of the Afghan people. Humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens, forming an elected and inclusive government, fighting against drug trafficking and terrorism, and ensuring the rights of women, children and minorities- these all are our shared priorities,” he said.

PM Modi added, “India and Afghanistan have age-old ties. Over the last two decades, India has contributed to the economic and social development of Afghanistan. We have continued to send assistance even after the 2021 episode. It is important that the Afghan soil should not be used to spread instability in neighbouring countries or to encourage extremist ideologies”

He noted that the SCO in the past 20 years has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India, he said, saw SCO as an extended family.

The PM said that India has made efforts to take its multifaceted cooperation with SCO to new heights. “We do not only see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. As Chair of the SCO, India has made efforts to take our multifaceted cooperation to new heights,” he added.

He said that security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environmental protection were pillars of India’s vision for SCO. “India has established five pillars of cooperation within the SCO: Startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage,” he said.

The theme of India’s chairship of SCO-SECURE is derived from the acronym coined by PM Modi at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit. It stands for S: Security, E: Economic development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity, R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Environmental protection.