PM chairs PRAGATI meet, reviews three major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Central and state governments.

During the meeting, the prime minister reviewed three major infrastructure projects with a cumulative cost of over Rs 62,000 crore, spanning over sectors of Road Transport, Power, and Water Resources located across various States and UTs.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of these projects, he called for concerted efforts to overcome implementation bottlenecks to ensure their timely completion.

Highlighting the adverse impact of project delays, the prime minister reiterated that such setbacks not only inflate costs but also deprive citizens of essential services and infrastructure. He urged all stakeholders to prioritize efficiency and accountability, stressing that timely delivery is critical to maximizing socio-economic outcomes.

During a review of public grievances linked to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, he emphasized the need to improve the quality and timeliness of grievance disposal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers.

He asked state governments to ensure mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act.

He emphasized that strict compliance with RERA provisions is critical for restoring trust in the housing market.

The prime minister also examined notable best practices related to the development of the Semiconductor Ecosystem in India. He emphasized that such initiatives can serve as a guiding model for others and inspire broader adoption across states and UTs, thereby strengthening the National Semiconductor Mission.

Up to the present PRAGATI meetings, 373 projects having a total cost of around Rs 20.64 lakh crore have been reviewed.