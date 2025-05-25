PM chairs NDA CMs conclave, emphasises need to step up momentum for development trajectories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a conclave of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states.

“I emphasised the need to add momentum to our development trajectories and ensure the benefits of a double-engine government reach the people in an effective manner,” the Prime Minister said on platform X.

Speaking about building stronger synergies in key areas of cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, youth empowerment, agriculture, technology, among other issues, Mr Modi said: “We had extensive deliberations about various issues. Various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas, including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, sports, and more.”

According to sources, the discussions also focused on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the prevailing political situation in the country.

Twenty-one Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, among others, attend the conclave.

The discussions in the conclave focussed on governance and development work in NDA-ruled states, updates on Operation Sindoor, caste census implementation and impact, action plans against Naxalism, strategy for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and migrant voter participation.