PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana announced

In the Budget speech of FY 21-22, ‘Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’ (PMASBY) scheme has been announced on 1 February 2021 for an outlay of about Rs 64,180 Cr over six years (till FY 25-26). This will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

The main interventions envisaged under the scheme, to be achieved by FY 2025-26 are: