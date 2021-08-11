Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana announced

PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana announced

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) scheme has been announced for an outlay of about Rs 64,180 Cr.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 11, 2021 3:00 am

PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, National Health Mission

(File)

In the Budget speech of FY 21-22, ‘Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’ (PMASBY) scheme has been announced on 1 February 2021 for an outlay of about Rs 64,180 Cr over six years (till FY 25-26). This will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

The main interventions envisaged under the scheme, to be achieved by FY 2025-26 are:

  • Support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in in 10 High Focus States
  • Establishing 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres in all the States.
  • Setting up of Integrated Public Health Labs in all districts and 3382 Block Public Health Units in 11 High Focus states;
  • Establishing Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 602 districts and 12 Central Institutions;
  • Strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), its 5 regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units;
  • Expansion of the Integrated Health Information Portal to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs;
  • Operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry, that is at 32 Airports, 11 Seaports and 7 land crossings;
  • Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Operation Centres and 2 mobile hospitals; and
  • Setting up of a national institution for One Health, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Bio-Safety Level III laboratories and 4 regional National Institutes for Virology.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Two held for hacking national health mission server, defrauding Rs five crore
Covid: 108 ambulance a boon to Himachal people
Delhi: On duty contractual doctor dies after 3-week-long battle with Coronavirus at AIIMS