PM asks developed nations to meet their commitments for climate actions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer to ensure successful climate actions across the globe.

“Environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next twenty years. Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate actions also need adequate financing,” he said addressing the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit.

He pointed out that environment and sustainable development have been key focus areas for him all through his 20 years in office, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as the Prime Minister.

Modi regretted that the global community’s commitments to the planet, to nature, have been fragile. “A lot has been said over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. Very little has been done. But in India, we have walked the talk,” he pointed out.

Pointing out that equitable energy access to the poor has been a cornerstone of India’s environmental policy, he said that through the Ujjwala Yojana, more than 90 million households have been provided access to clean cooking fuel.

“Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, we have taken renewable energy to the farmers. We are encouraging farmers to set up solar panels, use it and sell surplus power to the grid. Standalone solar pumps as well as efforts for solarising existing pumps are being scaled up. The focus on “Chemical-free Natural Farming” will also help promote sustainability, and equity,” the PM said.

He also spoke about India LED bulbs distribution scheme which has been running for over seven years. It has helped save more than 220 billion units of electricity and 180 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Modi said that through the International Solar Alliance, India’s aim was to achieve “One Sun, One World, One Grid”.

He said; “We must work towards ensuring availability of clean energy from a worldwide grid everywhere at all times. This is the “whole of the world” approach that India’s values stand for.”

Modi said the Indians have always lived in harmony with nature. “Our culture, rituals, daily practices and numerous harvest festivals demonstrate our strong bonds with nature. Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture have been part of India’s cultural ethos. India will continue to act for climate-resilient policies and practices as we have always done,” he added.