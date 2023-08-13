PM asks countrymen to change DP of social media accounts in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed the DP of his social media accounts to the Tricolor.

He asked everyone to do the same in the spirit of the ”Har Ghar Tiranga”. The nation is celebrating the ”Har Ghar Tiranga” movement between 13-15 August.

The PM tweeted: “In the spirit of the HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.”

Advertisement

The Government of India is celebrating ”Har Ghar Tiranga” under the aegis of ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the leadership of the PM.

The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with the essence of collaborative participation and increased ”Jan Bhagidari.”

According to the government, the ”Har Gar Tiranga” campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into a People’s movement with increasing ”Jan-Bhagidari.”

This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation.

The National level Tiranga Bike Rally for this year commenced on 11 August from Bharat Mandapam(Pragati Maidan, New Delhi) in which Members of Parliament participated in the ”Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

Everyday lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with Tiranga. Along with selfies with Tiranga, people are also participating in the ”Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign where numerous Shilaphalakams memorialising the bravehearts of the country are being erected at important places.

Meanwhile, the Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices.

The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3 crore flags to states, he disclosed. Crores of flags are also being produced by Self Help Groups in states indicating a trend of AtmaNirbharta in flag manufacturing.

The PM has urged the people to hoist tricolour at home to mark Independence Day. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, he called for continuing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ tradition which saw tremendous success and jan bhagidari last year.