PM approves ex-gratia for victims of stampede at Vaishno Devi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for those killed in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” The PMO tweeted.

Expressing grief over the deaths in the tragedy, Modi offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

He also spoke to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai and took stock of the situation at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said,” Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

At least 12 devotees were killed and 14 other sustained critical injuries in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra locality of Reasi district in J & K in the wee hours of Saturday.