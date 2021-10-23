PM appreciates Goa for achieving 100 percent success in implementing central government schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with benciaries and stakeholders of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme via video conferencing. He appreciated the state for achieving 100 per cent success in implementation of central government projects.

“Goa has achieved 100 per cent in all major schemes such as ODF, electricity, piped water, ration to poor, ” Prime Minister Modi said while hailing the new team spirit of team Goa.

“ Swayampurna Goa is the result of new team spirit of Team Goa” Infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and our fishermen,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Goa had emerged as a new model of development in the country. “States with tourism focus got special attention in vaccination drive and Goa benefited a great deal by that. Apart from Nature and pleasure, Goa also signifies a new model of development, reflection of collective efforts and solidarity for development from Panchayat to Administration,” he said.

Interacting with Isha Savant, Under Secretary to Government of Goa Modi asked her experience of working as a Swayampoorna Mitra. She informed that beneficiaries are getting services and solutions at their doorstep. There is ease as there are single-point service windows.

To Modi’s question about use of technology, he was informed that technology was used as data was collected in a collaborative manner. This enabled the mapping of needed facilities, she said. Regarding women empowerment, the Prime Minister was informed that through training and self-help group mechanisms, women were provided equipment and support with regard to social media marketing and branding. Atal Incubation groups were also used, the government official said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his days as Gujarat chief minister and said training members of women self-help groups for services like serving food, catering etc via training and created an enabling environment. He suggested that apart from products, services also have great potential. He exhorted the bureaucracy to be sensitive and innovative and lauded such officers.

Constancio Miranda, ex headmaster and a sarpanch informed the Prime Minister that the Swayampurna campaign helped new activities in achieving the goals of AatmaNirbharta in various fields. The Prime Minister lauded him for completing long pending works and said that the government is also working to complete long pending works that were ignored for a long period after independence.

Luis Cardozo, an entrepreneur in fisheries, narrated his story of getting benefits from government schemes and using insulated vehicles. The Prime Minister talked of Kisan Credit card, NAVIC app, finances for boats, the schemes that are helping the fishermen community.

Ruki Ahmed Rajasab informed about the measures taken for divyang jan under Swayampurna. Modi said that the government is working for the dignity and ease of the Divyang Jan. He remembered efforts like standardization of the facilities and success of the Para Athletes in the recent Paralympics.

Talking to Nishita Namdev Gawas, head of Self Help Group, Prime Minister Modi asked about the products of the group and the ways in which they do the marketing of their products.

With Durgesh M Shirodkar the Prime Minister discussed his group’s dairy activities. He said that his group took advantage of the Kisan Credit Card. They also made other farmers and dairy entrepreneurs aware about the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said India set the goal of being free from open defecation. Goa achieved this target 100 per cent. The country set a target of providing electricity connection to every household. Goa has achieved the goal 100 per cent.

In Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan – Goa has become the first state to achieve 100 per cent implementation. In the matter of giving free ration to the poor – Goa has achieved 100 per cent, the Prime Minister pointed out.

The Prime Minister also remembered Late chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who had taken Goa on the path of progress. He lauded the current Chief Minister and his team for sincerely taking the project of Goa’s growth forward and giving new heights to Goa. “Today Goa is moving ahead with renewed confidence.

Double engine government is working with energy and determination for the growth of the state. The result of this new team spirit of Team Goa is the resolve of Swayampurna Goa,” Modi further said.

Appreciating the vaccination drive, the Prime Minister said that special incentives have been given to the tourism-based states in the country, including Goa. Goa has also benefited a lot from this. He lauded the state government’s efforts towards administering the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible people.