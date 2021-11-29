PM announces ex-gratia to the West Bengal road victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia (West Bengal) and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the accident victims.

At Least 18 people lost their lives when a lorry loaded with stones suddenly started moving and hit a matador car killing 18 people on Saturday night. The victims were on their way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body from Bagda of North 24 Parganas.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest”.

Later the Prime Minister Office also announced the ex-gratia for the victims. “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO tweeted.