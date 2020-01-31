Jammu and Kashmir’s separatist leader Abdul Gani Bhat has moved a petition, in the Delhi High Court seeking that MPs from the “erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” who are allegedly illegally continuing to hold their seats after disbanding of the state, be stopped from entering the Parliament.

The plea alleged that the 10 MPs, four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha, from the erstwhile state are “illegally” continuing in their seats in Parliament.

According to the petition the MPs, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, are “a drain on public exchequer” as they are enjoying the salary and perks that comes with the position.

The plea seeks directions to the central government not to allow the 10 MPs to enter the Parliament. It further alleged that “presence of the 10 MPs from the erstwhile state in the Parliament was immoral, illegal and unconstitutional”.

It also mentions that they be stopped from enjoying the salary, perks and other facilities granted to MPs.

On August 5 last year, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s temporary special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.