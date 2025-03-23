Play pivotal role in making India self-reliant in oilseed: Om Birla to stakeholders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday called upon all stakeholders, including farmers and scientists, to play a pivotal role in making India self-reliant and a global leader in oilseed production.

Speaking at the 45th Rabi All India Oilseeds Seminar in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, he pointed out that India’s demand for edible oil far exceeds its domestic supply.

Birla exhorted industry leaders and oil millers to innovate and find solutions to reduce import dependency, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He said India is undergoing transformation and it is imperative that our farmers become key drivers of this change, empowered with fair prices for their produce.

Stating that farmers and the oil processing industry must work hand-in-hand, Birla said high-quality oilseed production backed by advanced research and innovation is essential.

He urged agricultural scientists and the Oil Millers Association to collaborate proactively for excellence and self-reliance. He also urged scientists to focus on developing climate-resilient, high-yield seed varieties, contributing to sustained growth in oilseed production.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of research collaborations with renowned universities and institutions, and the need to educate the public on the health benefits of Indian oils, supported by scientific studies.

Underlining that Central India’s soil and climate are highly conducive to oilseed cultivation, often requiring minimal irrigation, Birla said government initiatives have improved irrigation infrastructure and enhanced agriculture production potential.

Highlighting the nutritional value of Indian oilseed crops, the Speaker emphasised the need to promote these indigenous oils to boost both economic and nutritional security. He reaffirmed the importance of the philosophy to embrace indigenous oils, reminding that what grows naturally in our soil and climate is most beneficial to health.

He also linked the oilseeds sector’s growth with the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, encouraging farmers to adopt modern technologies, receive proper training, and utilise government schemes for better yields and higher incomes.

He called for entrepreneurial participation in organic farming, processing, packaging, and distribution of oilseed products, highlighting the immense opportunities Start-Up culture has brought to even smaller regions.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the deliberations at the seminar would chart a new direction for India’s oilseeds industry and help achieve the goal of self-reliance.