Piyush Goyal lauds skill centre’s role in generating employment

Union Minister of Industry and Supplies Piyush Goyal praised the role of a Kandivali-based skill development centre in Mumbai on Saturday, which successfully ensured 12,400 job placements in merely six months of its existence, while addressing media persons during the 15th Rozgar Mela here.

“We started a skill development centre and job centre six months ago in Kandivali, and ever since, 12,400 people have got jobs. People are being taught various skills. Yesterday, 2,500 aspirants arrived for over 5,000 vacancies,” Goyal stated.

Advertisement

Goyal noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from being the 11th-largest economy to the 5th-largest economy in the world and expressed his confidence in the country becoming the third-largest economy in the world in the next two and a half years.

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving fast. We have become the fifth-largest economy, and in the next two and a half years, we will become the world’s third-largest economy. All people in India will be able to serve in various ways for their growth. Today, more than 51,000 aspirants were present at the 15th Rozgar Mela (employment fair). I congratulate all of them who have had the opportunity to serve in the government,” Goyal said.

The Union Minister stated that youth across the country are starting businesses with enthusiasm, which reflects new energy and innovation in the job market. He spoke about the growth in employment, both in the private sector and through self-employment, driven by schemes such as Mudra Yojana, Start Up India, and Stand Up India.

“With new energy from initiatives like Start Up India and Stand Up India, young people are exploring new ideas, innovations, thinking, as well as ways of doing things. Work is progressing in many directions, and everyone is getting a good opportunity to work. I believe that today, talent and skills are respected in the country. This symbolises the increasing strength of the country,” Goyal said.

“At the same time, employment in the private sector is also increasing rapidly. Self-employment is also seeing a lot of enthusiasm among youth today. Crores of people are starting their work under the Mudra Yojana,” Goyal said.