Piyush Goyal calls for 100% integration onto govt platforms to improve logistics sector

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a 100% integration of industry stakeholders onto government platforms to improve the logistics sector.

He called for leveraging the government, private sector and academia to enhance skill development in the logistics sector.

Noting that innovation in building infrastructure is needed, he said that better road building techniques, faster processes for bidding out contracts are required.

“Using Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, we can make sure there is no time and cost overrun,” he said.

Piyush Goyal was addressing the ULIP Logixtics Hackathon 2.0 Awards Ceremony.

He pointed out that Hackathon is the new style of governance model to solve problems in the country. It is inclusive, involves young minds, startups and innovators, he said.

He urged the participants to think about sustainability and integrate green practices into India’s logistics ecosystem.

“We have to adopt technology like electric mobility, biofuels, multimodal transport options to bring down overall carbon impact and make sustainability the core of our thinking,” he said.

Speaking on skill development in the logistics sector, the Minister called for collaborations with institutions to train and build a future ready workforce.

ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0 was launched in association with NITI Ayog and Start-up India, to provide a nationwide platform for start-ups, enterprises, and logistics service providers to address critical challenges in the logistics sector.

For the 2024 edition, the hackathon was scaled up significantly, receiving an overwhelming response of over 4,751 registrations.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, 72 participants were shortlisted to develop prototypes. Of these, 25 finalists were presented their innovative solutions during the Finale Event on 20th December 2024.