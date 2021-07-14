The Union minister, Piyush Goyal, was today appointed the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha after Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was holding the position, was appointed the governor of Karnataka.

In the coming monsoon session starting from July 19, Goyal will take the place of Gehlot. Previously, Goyal held the post of deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

With Gehlot taking oath as the new governor of Karnataka on Sunday, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs, Pralhad Joshi congratulated Goyal on Twitter.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Piyush Goyal ji on being appointed the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha. He has been entrusted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation.”

Piyush Goyal, the Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, was first elected to the upper house of parliament in August 2010. He holds key portfolios of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles in the union government.

As deputy leader of the house, Goyal had played an active part in the ruling party’s efforts to manage the floor of the house.

…With IANS inputs