Pilot wants to be a martyr by just cutting nails: CM’s Advisor Lodha

Hitting out at Sachin Pilot for his ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan on his three demands, chief minister’s advisor and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha said the former deputy chief minister wanted to be a martyr by simply cutting nails.

Sachin Pilot had issued the ultimatum over his demands pertaining to corruption and paper leak on the culmination of his Jan Sangharsh Pad Yatra on May 15.

Interacting with the media at a consecration ceremony of Khetlaji Temple in Sinderath village, 10 km from the Sirohi district from May 15-17, Lodha said Pilot’s movement won’t have an impact on the public as and no one is taking him seriously.

A video clip of the chief minister’s advisor went viral on social media this morning.

He further said, “Despite losing the posts of deputy CM and PCC president’s posts, Pilot managed to retain the bungalow designated for a minister in Civil Lines near Raj Bhawan. He wanted an entry into the assembly through a VVIP porch but failed to succeed in it. He always seeks Delhi’s (AICC headquarters) intervention in his favour. Thus he sits in the front row of the house, why?”

Instead of making himself a laughing stock, Pilot should work within the discipline and decorum of the party to which he belongs, Lodha, a supporter of the Gehlot Government along with 10 other Independent MLAs, exhorted him.

Lodha further pointed out that the people seen surrounding Pilot are associated with some or the other sponsored groups. “These are the horses, and this is the ground. The account will open up when election will be held,” he remarked.

“I raised my voice against the scams of the previous BJP government in the legislative assembly in the last four and half years. But not a single person from the Pilot’s team stood by me. I have effectively raised the issue of paper leak in the Vidhansabha on Home Department or Education debate, but Pilot has never supported it. Now, you want to become a martyr by cutting your nails,” Lodha asked.

Asked about plans of Pilot, Lodha told The Statesman that he always wanted to be the chief minister of Rajasthan, he won’t settle for anything less. But now, people have understood his game plan after the Manesar episode in 2020 when he (Pilot) tried to topple the Gehlot Government on the alleged horse trading by the Opposition BJP, his move won’t make any dent on the Congress party and prospects of the other MLAs supporting the Gehlot regime.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 15, the Pilot faction had openly given an ultimatum to the Gehlot government to solve their three main demands pertaining to corruption and paper leak cases within next 15 days, otherwise they would launch an indefinite ‘statewide andolan’ (agitation).